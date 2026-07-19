Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Stock Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Digital Realty Trust worth $104,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $173.86 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $185.62 and its 200-day moving average is $179.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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