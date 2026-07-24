DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441,151 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.38% of DigitalOcean worth $123,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $2,358,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,126 shares of the company's stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 121,473 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $678,376.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,630.74. This trade represents a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $1,700,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 538,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,568,068.98. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,576. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $151.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.86%. The business had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $98.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $151.93.

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DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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