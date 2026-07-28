DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,223 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 167,659 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of DigitalOcean worth $31,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company's stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $678,376.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,803,630.74. This represents a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $1,700,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 538,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,568,068.98. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 39,338 shares of company stock worth $6,191,576 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $98.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $78.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Read Our Latest Report on DOCN

DigitalOcean Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:DOCN opened at $119.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.57. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $187.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.71.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. DigitalOcean had a return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 24.97%.The firm had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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