DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN Stock Position Lessened by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,943 shares of the company's stock after selling 94,780 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.12% of DigitalOcean worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DigitalOcean alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 638.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 573,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,423,980. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $678,376.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,630.74. The trade was a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,338 shares of company stock worth $6,191,576. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $78.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCN

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN opened at $131.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.83 and a 200-day moving average of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 1.57. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $187.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.76 million. DigitalOcean had a return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 24.97%.DigitalOcean's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DigitalOcean, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DigitalOcean wasn't on the list.

While DigitalOcean currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here