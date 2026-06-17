Diker Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Diker Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. JFrog accounts for 1.2% of Diker Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Diker Management LLC's holdings in JFrog were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in JFrog by 18,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on JFrog from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FROG

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $89.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The company had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, Director Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $105,437.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,235.95. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 5,654 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $478,837.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 209,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,755,936.02. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 805,700 shares of company stock worth $58,486,362 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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