Dilation Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Dilation Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,242 shares of the company's stock after selling 130,038 shares during the period. Amrize makes up 1.9% of Dilation Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dilation Capital Management LP's holdings in Amrize were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amrize by 41.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,468,460,000 after buying an additional 8,743,543 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amrize by 48.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,018,000 after buying an additional 3,809,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Amrize by 865.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,889,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,436,000 after buying an additional 2,590,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the third quarter valued at $104,047,000. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the third quarter valued at $53,387,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMRZ. Berenberg Bank set a $70.00 price objective on Amrize in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amrize from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Amrize from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Amrize from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amrize presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.86.

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Insider Transactions at Amrize

In related news, CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.72 per share, with a total value of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 16,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $954,611.04. This represents a 22.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaime Hill acquired 3,184 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.34 per share, for a total transaction of $179,386.56. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 26,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,464,840. This trade represents a 13.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 129,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,569. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Amrize Stock Up 0.0%

AMRZ stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Amrize Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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