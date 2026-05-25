Dilation Capital Management LP Has $16.05 Million Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Dilation Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,688 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,285 shares during the quarter. Affirm accounts for approximately 7.4% of Dilation Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dilation Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Affirm worth $16,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 111.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 74.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,381.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 521 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Affirm

In other news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,344,940. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFRM. Stephens raised their target price on Affirm from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Affirm from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $65.22 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Affirm had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Affirm's revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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