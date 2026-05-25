Dilation Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Dilation Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 4.4% of Dilation Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dilation Capital Management LP's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $309.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $294.32 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. Sherwin-Williams's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $375.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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