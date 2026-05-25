Dilation Capital Management LP Sells 16,422 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Dilation Capital Management LP reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,847 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 16,422 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 5.2% of Dilation Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dilation Capital Management LP's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,355 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $86.28 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $89.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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