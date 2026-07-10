Dillard's, Inc. $DDS is Horrell Capital Management Inc.'s 3rd Largest Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,337 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Dillard's makes up about 5.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dillard's worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in Dillard's in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dillard's during the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard's by 12.6% during the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company's stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard's by 90.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company's stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard's by 16.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 568 shares of the company's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Dillard's

In other Dillard's news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.18, for a total value of $243,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,183,177. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dillard's Price Performance

Dillard's stock opened at $511.19 on Friday. Dillard's, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.86 and a 52 week high of $741.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $16.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.13 by $5.91. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard's had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard's, Inc. will post 35.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard's's payout ratio is presently 2.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDS. Zacks Research upgraded Dillard's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Dillard's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Dillard's from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dillard's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $521.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dillard's

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc NYSE: DDS, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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