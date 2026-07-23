Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,008,444 Shares of Terex Corporation $TEX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,442,435 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,008,444 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.89% of Terex worth $262,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Terex by 73.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $651,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 73.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,462 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 94,962 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $1,080,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $67.11 on Thursday. Terex Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Terex's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEX

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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