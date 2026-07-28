Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 13,186 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.99% of Allegion worth $123,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $842,026,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegion by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,232,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $750,584,000 after purchasing an additional 260,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $427,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,593,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $412,876,000 after buying an additional 236,248 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,402,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $223,335,000 after buying an additional 157,724 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.69. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $183.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $547,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,175,375.50. This represents a 31.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Evercore upgraded Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $164.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Further Reading

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