Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 135,998 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,105,555 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 135,998 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.62% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $181,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,406 shares of the company's stock worth $33,713,000 after acquiring an additional 203,809 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at $13,585,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 694.0% during the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,406 shares during the period. Finally, Hiddenite Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,220,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 4,625 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $313,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,412.12. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Chad Lenamon sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,660.26. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,523 shares of company stock valued at $921,319. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of KGS stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $77.68.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 264.86%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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