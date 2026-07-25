Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 203,672 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 203,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.36% of AptarGroup worth $189,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,716 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 31.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 135.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

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AptarGroup Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.23 and a 52-week high of $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The firm had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $955.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $170.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on AptarGroup

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,676.40. This represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This represents a 11.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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