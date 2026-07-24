Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 20,678 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW - Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529,333 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.38% of SkyWest worth $232,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 118.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SkyWest from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of SkyWest from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SkyWest

SkyWest Price Performance

SkyWest stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.89 and a 12-month high of $123.94.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.01. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc NASDAQ: SKYW is a regional airline holding company that provides air transportation services through its primary subsidiary, SkyWest Airlines. The company operates flights under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. By specializing in regional connectivity, SkyWest links smaller communities to larger hubs using a fleet of regional jets and turboprop aircraft.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest oversees all aspects of its airline operations, including flight scheduling, crew training and aircraft maintenance.

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