Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 207,587 Shares of onsemi $ON

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442,177 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 207,587 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.88% of onsemi worth $212,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $330,885,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 636.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,375 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of onsemi by 23,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,716,122 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $105,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on onsemi from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of onsemi in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

onsemi Stock Down 3.7%

ON stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $134.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.onsemi's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks were under pressure after a major peer posted a softer-than-expected outlook, which weighed on the whole semiconductor group and dragged onsemi lower with it.

Chip stocks were under pressure after a major peer posted a softer-than-expected outlook, which weighed on the whole semiconductor group and dragged onsemi lower with it. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution remains elevated ahead of onsemi’s next earnings report, scheduled for August 3, leaving the stock without an immediate near-term catalyst.

Investor caution remains elevated ahead of onsemi’s next earnings report, scheduled for August 3, leaving the stock without an immediate near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing concerns around onsemi’s planned all-stock Synaptics acquisition may also be contributing to sentiment, as the deal adds execution and integration risk.

Ongoing concerns around onsemi’s planned all-stock Synaptics acquisition may also be contributing to sentiment, as the deal adds execution and integration risk. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has noted that while onsemi has beaten earnings expectations in prior quarters, the market is currently focused more on industry weakness and the upcoming report than on prior results.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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