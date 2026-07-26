Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 267,121 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,882 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 267,121 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.68% of Molina Healthcare worth $185,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,166 shares of the company's stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 232 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,753 shares of the company's stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $197.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $206.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,097.94 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $244.89.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 billion. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The business's revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $248.00 to $218.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $159.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $203.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Molina Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Molina Healthcare beat Q2 earnings expectations with EPS of $1.51, and lower operating expenses helped offset weaker premium revenue and softer investment income. The company also raised its 2026 EPS outlook, which supports the long-term earnings case. Article Title

Molina Healthcare beat Q2 earnings expectations with EPS of $1.51, and lower operating expenses helped offset weaker premium revenue and softer investment income. The company also raised its 2026 EPS outlook, which supports the long-term earnings case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see some upside from current levels despite recent weakness, with Truist and RBC both saying the stock could rise into the low-to-mid $200s. Article Title

Analysts still see some upside from current levels despite recent weakness, with Truist and RBC both saying the stock could rise into the low-to-mid $200s. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street’s consensus recommendation remains “Hold,” suggesting analysts are not turning bullish yet, but are also not broadly negative on the name. Article Title

Wall Street’s consensus recommendation remains “Hold,” suggesting analysts are not turning bullish yet, but are also not broadly negative on the name. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and membership trends remain a concern, and multiple reports said investors were disappointed by weaker premium revenue and softer guidance even after the earnings beat. Article Title

Revenue and membership trends remain a concern, and multiple reports said investors were disappointed by weaker premium revenue and softer guidance even after the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been negative because Molina warned about a smaller Obamacare footprint and ongoing pressure in its Medicaid/ACA businesses, which outweighed the earnings beat. Article Title

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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