Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 38,300 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR - Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,872 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.65% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $148,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 164 shares of the energy company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 403 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of AMR stock opened at $142.88 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $174.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 0.63. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $113.00 and a one year high of $253.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86). The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.Alpha Metallurgical Resources's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.73 per share, with a total value of $2,007,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 985,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,798,137.62. This trade represents a 1.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 3,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $828,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,218,326. This represents a 27.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities set a $194.00 price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpha Metallurgical Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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