Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 53,934 Shares of Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,436,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 53,934 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.30% of Diodes worth $166,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 444,540 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 254,167 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,517,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,277 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 4,008.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $1,798,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $87.11 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $405.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.33 million. Diodes had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $330,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 61,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,530.24. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Yu sold 3,632 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $399,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,904,821.76. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,616,906. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $98.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Diodes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Diodes in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIOD

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

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