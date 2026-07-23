Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 56,808 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,661,331 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 56,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.49% of United Bankshares worth $317,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,609 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 27.45%.The firm had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. United Bankshares's dividend payout ratio is 42.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut United Bankshares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research cut United Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 6th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBSI

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, is a bank holding company that provides a full range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, United Bank. The company's core offerings include retail and commercial banking products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and business loans, mortgages, and treasury management services. In addition, United Bankshares delivers private banking, wealth management, trust and fiduciary solutions, and investment advisory services to meet the needs of individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

United Bankshares operates an extensive branch network across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI - Free Report).

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