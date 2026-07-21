Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,190,594 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 253,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.48% of Ventas worth $588,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.0% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,396 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business's 50 day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 174.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $97.16.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Ventas's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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