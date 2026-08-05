Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Astrana Health, Inc. $ASTH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,079 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 152,267 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.46% of Astrana Health worth $33,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 325 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,839,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,627,000 after buying an additional 645,123 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Astrana Health by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,853 shares of the company's stock worth $18,331,000 after buying an additional 596,293 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Astrana Health by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,314 shares of the company's stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 308,665 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,162,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Astrana Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. Astrana Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company's 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $965.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $949.21 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASTH. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Astrana Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Astrana Health from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Astrana Health from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astrana Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Astrana Health

Astrana Health Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

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