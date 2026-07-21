Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,918,284 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,569,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.21% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $507,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,948,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,929,647,000 after purchasing an additional 637,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,548,204 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,664,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,549,669 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,523,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,437,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,484,021,000 after purchasing an additional 101,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939,023 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,120,586,000 after purchasing an additional 530,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fifth Third Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $65 and kept a buy rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target to $65 and kept a buy rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson also lifted its target to $65 and reiterated a buy rating after Fifth Third’s strong quarter. Article Title

DA Davidson also lifted its target to $65 and reiterated a buy rating after Fifth Third’s strong quarter. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its target to $62 with an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around FITB. Article Title

RBC raised its target to $62 with an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around FITB. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $60, signaling still-positive expectations even with a more neutral stance. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $60, signaling still-positive expectations even with a more neutral stance. Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third reported Q2 EPS of $1.02, ahead of the $0.95 consensus, with revenue also beating estimates, reinforcing the bank’s fundamental strength. Article Title

Fifth Third reported Q2 EPS of $1.02, ahead of the $0.95 consensus, with revenue also beating estimates, reinforcing the bank’s fundamental strength. Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third won Euromoney’s Best Bank Award in the United States, which may support its reputation and brand strength. Article Title

Fifth Third won Euromoney’s Best Bank Award in the United States, which may support its reputation and brand strength. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary on banks using fintech and embedded finance for deposits suggests a broader opportunity set, but it is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Industry commentary on banks using fintech and embedded finance for deposits suggests a broader opportunity set, but it is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One article framed Comerica as a growth catalyst for Fifth Third, but the impact appears more strategic than immediately measurable. Article Title

One article framed Comerica as a growth catalyst for Fifth Third, but the impact appears more strategic than immediately measurable. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options trading was noted, which can signal heightened investor attention but does not by itself explain the move. Article Title

Unusually high options trading was noted, which can signal heightened investor attention but does not by itself explain the move. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks article highlighted Fifth Third as a strong dividend stock, which may appeal to income-focused investors. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $1,009,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 189,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,215.72. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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