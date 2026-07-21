Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,909,321 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 62,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of McDonald's worth $593,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in McDonald's by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $267.50 on Tuesday. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $264.09 and a one year high of $341.75. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $276.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,440 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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