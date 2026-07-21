Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576,368 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 188,620 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Royal Bank Of Canada worth $416,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,234 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,373,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,086,601,000 after acquiring an additional 368,534 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 325,014 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,480,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Indivisible Partners purchased a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $7,335,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $49,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus set a $225.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Down 2.3%

Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $210.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock's fifty day moving average is $198.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.78. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $127.38 and a 1-year high of $218.57.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 15.92%.The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Royal Bank Of Canada's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada NYSE: RY is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada's largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

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