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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Cooper Companies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068,877 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.06% of Cooper Companies worth $147,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,355 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 107.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "sell" rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $70.31 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.89 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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