Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,865,073 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.09% of EOG Resources worth $848,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,815,556 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $5,651,172,000 after buying an additional 446,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,562,470 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $3,209,365,000 after acquiring an additional 100,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,988,840 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,099,028,000 after purchasing an additional 371,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046,709 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $1,364,309,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,507,760 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $683,382,000 after purchasing an additional 122,112 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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EOG Resources Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EOG opened at $139.80 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $135.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $157.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $129.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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