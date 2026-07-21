Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037,626 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 271,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of United Parcel Service worth $495,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $71,627,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160,786 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $113.19 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is 106.15%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

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