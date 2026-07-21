Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,435,171 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 916,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of Mondelez International worth $543,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 414,100 shares of the company's stock worth $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 252,700 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 97,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,006,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,677,000 after buying an additional 1,166,036 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.50%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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