Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907,383 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 108,727 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.23% of Perdoceo Education worth $145,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 432.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,992,000 after acquiring an additional 137,285 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,291 shares of the company's stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $44.00 price target on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Perdoceo Education

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 3,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $127,572.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 114,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,021,650.60. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenda B. Gonzales sold 9,308 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $323,825.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,675,416.82. This trade represents a 16.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 38,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company's stock.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $30.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Perdoceo Education's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Perdoceo Education, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Perdoceo Education wasn't on the list.

While Perdoceo Education currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here