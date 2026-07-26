Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,225 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 103,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Synopsys worth $186,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.0%

Synopsys stock opened at $373.47 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $366.00 and a one year high of $651.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $456.13 and its 200 day moving average is $455.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.Synopsys's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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