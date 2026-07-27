Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 101,861 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,382,499 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 101,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Canadian National Railway worth $142,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 354 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Canadian National Railway

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

Positive Sentiment: CNI posted second-quarter earnings of $2.08 per share, well above the $1.39 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year, signaling stronger operational performance. Article Title

CNI posted second-quarter earnings of $2.08 per share, well above the $1.39 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year, signaling stronger operational performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 guidance and increased its volume outlook, which suggests management expects demand trends and network utilization to remain supportive. Article Title

The company raised its 2026 guidance and increased its volume outlook, which suggests management expects demand trends and network utilization to remain supportive. Positive Sentiment: CN also announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.915 per share, reinforcing its capital-return profile for income-focused investors. Article Title

CN also announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.915 per share, reinforcing its capital-return profile for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: CN and Union Pacific announced an agreement to improve North American rail connectivity, which could create new cross-border service opportunities and expand customer access. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore raised Canadian National Railway from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $129.53 on Monday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm's 50 day moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average is $110.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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