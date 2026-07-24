Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 11,602 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048,035 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.86% of Xylem worth $244,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 31,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moneco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CLSA raised Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50 day moving average price is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.84. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.29 and a 52 week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is 42.79%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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