Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 123,564 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,484,676 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 123,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.64% of Travelers Companies worth $1,016,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 8,784 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,210 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,236 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $369.50 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $314.35 and its 200 day moving average is $301.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.26 and a fifty-two week high of $370.43.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $321.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $331.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $329.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total transaction of $3,076,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,706.25. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 18,292 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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