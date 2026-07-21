Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 190,017 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,664,538 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 190,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.75% of United Airlines worth $521,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in United Airlines by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in United Airlines by 92.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $23,298,000 after buying an additional 55,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 73.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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United Airlines Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $117.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $156.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $562,473.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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