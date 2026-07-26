Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 200,567 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,271,508 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 200,567 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Enbridge worth $177,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,364,993 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $4,802,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,421,826 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,045,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,995 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Enbridge by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,677,864 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $942,806,000 after purchasing an additional 858,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,163,267 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $870,577,000 after purchasing an additional 844,594 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.50.

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Enbridge Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ENB opened at $56.84 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.83%.The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio is currently 133.80%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

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