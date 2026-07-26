Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 20,943 Shares of LCI Industries $LCII

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412,102 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.82% of LCI Industries worth $173,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in LCI Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,917 shares of the company's stock worth $80,666,000 after acquiring an additional 176,101 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 45,719.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 67,355 shares of the company's stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 67,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCII. Zacks Research lowered LCI Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $114.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut LCI Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded LCI Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $140.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:LCII opened at $103.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. LCI Industries has a one year low of $84.33 and a one year high of $159.66. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.04.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. LCI Industries's payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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