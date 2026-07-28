Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,288,053 Shares of Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,894,649 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,288,053 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.47% of Avantor worth $132,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,400 shares of the company's stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,155,532 shares of the company's stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 230,183 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 22.9% during the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 328,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 61,158 shares during the period. Finally, Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Evercore set a $10.50 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Avantor to an "underperform" rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,200. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon Dingemans bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $203,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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