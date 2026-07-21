Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 42,677 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,953 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 42,677 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Motorola Solutions worth $470,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 540.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $410.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.04. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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