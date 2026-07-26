Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 61,404 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,271 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 61,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.88% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $164,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 3.1%

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $148.84 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.83 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $146.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is 41.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

View Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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