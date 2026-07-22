Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 75,323 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800,145 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 75,323 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.27% of Dollar General worth $332,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Dollar General by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.36. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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