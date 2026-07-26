Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 833,919 Shares of Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX - Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,463,299 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 833,919 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.49% of Gentex worth $163,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Gentex by 14,398.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,726,057 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $179,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,769 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 3,144,881 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $73,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $52,767,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gentex by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,828,120 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $419,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,460,139 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $57,247,000 after buying an additional 1,331,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company's stock.

More Gentex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gentex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gentex reported quarterly EPS of $0.58, above the $0.50 consensus estimate, showing stronger-than-expected profitability. Gentex Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Gentex reported quarterly EPS of $0.58, above the $0.50 consensus estimate, showing stronger-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its FY2026 and FY2027 outlook and guided revenue above consensus ranges, which suggests management remains confident in longer-term demand. Gentex Warns China Sales Will Keep Falling Through 2027

The company reaffirmed its FY2026 and FY2027 outlook and guided revenue above consensus ranges, which suggests management remains confident in longer-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: Gentex’s earnings call transcript and earnings snapshots should provide more detail on margin trends, vehicle production assumptions, and management’s commentary, but they are not direct catalysts by themselves. Gentex Corporation Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Gentex’s earnings call transcript and earnings snapshots should provide more detail on margin trends, vehicle production assumptions, and management’s commentary, but they are not direct catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in below expectations at $651.3 million versus $669.65 million expected, and the company said China sales are likely to keep declining through 2027, raising concerns about growth. Gentex falls after Q2 revenue miss amid auto sales weakness

Revenue came in below expectations at $651.3 million versus $669.65 million expected, and the company said China sales are likely to keep declining through 2027, raising concerns about growth. Negative Sentiment: Broader auto-sales weakness and the revenue miss point to softer end-market demand, which is likely pressuring the stock despite the EPS beat.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.78. Gentex Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 14.75%.The firm had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Gentex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 5,939 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $136,478.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Walker sold 5,939 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $136,478.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,230.90. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,693 shares of company stock worth $385,194 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gentex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Gentex from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gentex

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation NASDAQ: GNTX is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company's primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

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