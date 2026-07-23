Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,526,902 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 98,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of BHP Group worth $256,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the mining company's stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the mining company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Persium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company's stock.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.4%

BHP Group stock opened at $84.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $93.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded BHP Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

About BHP Group

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

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