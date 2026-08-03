Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,388 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.53% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $47,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company's stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 217,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,835 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at $1,253,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAC. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPAC

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm's 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Enerpac Tool Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Enerpac Tool Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. NYSE: EPAC is a global provider of high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and precision positioning equipment. The company's products and solutions enable customers in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, transportation and construction to lift, move, position and secure heavy loads with safety and accuracy. Enerpac's core portfolio includes hydraulic pumps, cylinders, torque wrenches, torque multipliers, flange spreaders, tensioners and portable bolting tools, complemented by electric and pneumatic tools for a wide range of industrial applications.

In addition to its extensive product lines, Enerpac offers integrated systems and services such as engineered lifting solutions, custom skidding and spreader beam assemblies, mobile bolting units and digital monitoring platforms.

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