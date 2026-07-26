Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594,732 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 231,733 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.38% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $182,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KTOS alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Balefire LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.7% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 143.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,999 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Retirement LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. Vision Retirement LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $264,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 285,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,083,654.25. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $86,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,733,414.71. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,857. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KTOS. BTIG Research cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here