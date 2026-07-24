Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,938 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Hilton Worldwide worth $235,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $803,047,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,222.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 820,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,998,000 after purchasing an additional 758,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,173,000 after purchasing an additional 635,220 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,092,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,462,778,000 after purchasing an additional 475,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 522.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 530,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,383,000 after purchasing an additional 445,414 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $365.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $320.09 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.54 and a 12-month high of $358.00. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $333.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.97.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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