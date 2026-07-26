Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,674,784 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,647 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.69% of Encompass Health worth $162,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Encompass Health by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,197 shares of the company's stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company's stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $112.66 on Friday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.77 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Encompass Health's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Encompass Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 target price on Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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