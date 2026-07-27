Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,276 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 42,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of WEC Energy Group worth $148,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 113.9% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 972.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.0%

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $115.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.95 and a 52-week high of $119.91.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

Trending Headlines about WEC Energy Group

Here are the key news stories impacting WEC Energy Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintained an Overweight rating on WEC Energy Group NYSE: WEC and kept its price target at $117, indicating analysts still see upside potential.

KeyCorp maintained an Overweight rating on and kept its price target at $117, indicating analysts still see upside potential. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its longer-term earnings estimates slightly, including FY2028 EPS to $6.47 and FY2029 EPS to $6.97, which may support valuation expectations.

KeyCorp raised its longer-term earnings estimates slightly, including FY2028 EPS to $6.47 and FY2029 EPS to $6.97, which may support valuation expectations. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital reiterated a Hold rating on WEC Energy Group, suggesting a mixed near-term outlook and limiting the stock’s upside enthusiasm. BMO Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for WEC Energy Group (WEC)

BMO Capital reiterated a Hold rating on WEC Energy Group, suggesting a mixed near-term outlook and limiting the stock’s upside enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s near-term EPS estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 were provided without a major surprise, so they are more of a confirmation of current expectations than a fresh catalyst.

KeyCorp’s near-term EPS estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 were provided without a major surprise, so they are more of a confirmation of current expectations than a fresh catalyst. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its price target from $126 to $117, reflecting a less aggressive view of the stock’s near-term appreciation.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. This trade represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.20.

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WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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