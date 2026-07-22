Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,018,580 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 309,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.93% of Ally Financial worth $353,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALLY

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $210,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 93,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,083.78. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Ally Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Ally Financial this week:

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Ally Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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