Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. $AMTB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:AMTB - Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388,926 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 133,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.45% of Amerant Bancorp worth $30,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,986 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 60.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMTB. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut Amerant Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.33.

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Amerant Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AMTB opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $98.64 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amerant Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp is the bank holding company and parent of Amerant Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. Amerant Bank delivers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products to both retail and commercial clients, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer mortgages, and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers specialized services such as treasury management, international trade finance, foreign exchange, and asset-based lending to support the complex needs of corporate and high-net-worth customers.

Tracing its roots to the early 1980s, Amerant has grown through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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